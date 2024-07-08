Wimbledon PIX: Sun snuffs out Raducanu's renaissance

IMAGES from Day 7 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Lulu Sun celebrates winning her fourth round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The flickering hope that Emma Raducanu's renaissance could last the distance at Wimbledon was snuffed out in a fourth-round reality check against 123rd-ranked qualifier Lulu Sun, who knocked out Britain's last player standing 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday.

Sun, who will now face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals, showed ice-cool composure and unflappable bravery to outplay the 2021 US Open champion in front of a pumped-up home crowd on Centre Court.

"It was a great match. I really dug deep to get the win," Sun said in a teary on-court interview.

"I really had to fight tooth and nail because she was obviously going to run for every ball and fight until the end. I don’t even have the words right now."

Raducanu, who had shown glimpses of her best form over the opening week at the All England Club, looked once again a shadow of the player whose stunning triumph as a qualifier at Flushing Meadows nearly three years ago stunned the sport.

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu in action during her fourth round match against New Zealand's Lulu Sun. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

From the start, Raducanu seemed off the pace, almost sleepy in comparison to the high-energy Sun, whose ground strokes had far more zip and penetration.

By contrast Raducanu's forehand seemed to lack its usual fizz and she seemed to fear releasing the handbrake, perhaps because every time she did, she was frequently off target.

She seemed unable to build any sustained pressure on the unflappable and indefatigable Sun, whose level rarely dipped below a ferocious intensity.

New Zealand's Sun was superior in all departments racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening set with a double break before comfortably holding off a Raducanu fightback with another break to claim the opener.

The Briton was clinging on for dear life after that, but managed to take the match into a decider with a decisive break in the final game of the second set, yet that was as close as she got to turning the match on its head.

After a nasty fall and some lengthy treatment, Raducanu was broken in the first game of the third set and again as Sun took a 5-2 lead.

Raducanu staved off one match-point but Sun would not be denied, smacking a forehand winner to earn another and wrapping up victory when the Briton hit a return long.

Paolini in quarters after Keys retires injured

IMAGE: Madison Keys of the United States shakes hands with Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the net after injury forces her to retire from their fourth round match at Wimbledon. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Serving at 5-2 up and deuce in the deciding set, all Madison Keys needed were two more measly points to secure her place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second year in a row as she stood on the verge of ending Jasmine Paolini's incredible run.

Unfortunately for Keys, however, it was a case of "so close but yet so far" as within two points, French Open runner-up Paolini had broken back and the American 12th seed was left clutching a painful groin.

A few minutes later a distraught Keys was left in a flood of tears as she realised it was game over and shaking her head, she gingerly limped over to the net to hug Paolini.

It handed Paolini, who hails from the small picturesque town of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana in Tuscany, a 6-3, 6-7(6), 5-5 victory.

Keys might have been seeded lower than her opponent but she had been the favourite to win Sunday's showdown considering the Italian seventh seed had never won a match at Wimbledon until this week. In fact, until last month, Paolini had never even won a Tour-level main draw match on the green stuff.

IMAGE: Madison Keys receives treatment during a medical time-out in her match against Jasmine Paolini. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Playing under a closed Court One roof on yet another sodden day at the All England Club, it took a while for Keys to underline her greater grasscourt pedigree.

And the 29-year-old Florida native appeared to have one foot in the last eight as she produced a screaming service return to secure the double break for a 5-2 lead in the deciding set.

However, the joy of seeing the finishing line in the horizon soon turned to utter despair as not only did Keys misfire a forehand into the tramlines to surrender her serve but she was also left clutching a painful left groin.

The American called for the trainer one game later and hobbled off court for a medical time out before re-emerging with her left thigh heavily strapped.

Upon resumption, she started sobbing after netting a drop shot to fall 15-40 behind. Although Keys saved the first break point with a stupendous backhand winner, she was again in tears after surrendering her serve with a double fault.

Clearly struggling to even walk between points, Keys somehow conjured a lob to win the first point off Paolini's next service game. But when she saw the next point whizz past her for an ace, Keys signalled to the umpire that she could no longer continue.