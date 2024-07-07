News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tearful Hamilton wins record ninth British GP

Tearful Hamilton wins record ninth British GP

July 07, 2024 22:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the British Grand Prix with second place Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third place McLaren's Lando Norris. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

Lewis Hamilton shed pent-up tears of joy after ending a 945-day wait for a win with a record ninth British Grand Prix victory in front of his home fans on Sunday.

Mercedes' seven times Formula One world champion was overcome by the emotion as he took the chequered flag in triumph for the first time since Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 2021 - 56 races ago.

 

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.465 seconds behind, extending his overall lead to 84 points, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third after being passed four laps from the end.

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix. Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

Mercedes' pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue at the end of lap 33.

"Get in there Lewis, you are the man. You are the man. Mate, I have been waiting for this," yelled Hamilton's race engineer Peter Bonnington, who joined the driver on the podium, over the team radio.

"Thank you so much guys," sobbed Hamilton in reply, his voice faltering as he choked back the flow of tears inside the helmet.

"It means a lot. Big thank you to all the fans here."

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters

Sunday was a record-extending 104th of Hamilton's career and set a new string of records - not least the first F1 driver to win a race in 16 different seasons and first to win nine at the same circuit.

He is also the first driver to win a race after reaching the rare milestone of 300 starts. Sunday's was the 344th race of Hamilton's F1 career that started with McLaren in 2007.

"I'm still crying," the Briton told 2009 champion and compatriot Jenson Button, doing the public post-race interviews, with the flag draped around his shoulders after stepping out of the car and hugging his father in a tight embrace.

"

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton passes the chequered flag to win the British Grand Prix. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

This is my last race here with this team so I wanted to win this so much for them because I love them and I appreciate them so much and all the hard work they’ve been putting in over the years," added the Ferrari-bound driver.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished fourth with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fifth

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the race. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters

Nico Hulkenberg was sixth for Haas with the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso eighth. Alex Albon took two points for Williams and Yuki Tsunoda was 10th for the Red Bull-owned RB team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy
Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep
Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep
PIX: Abhishek slams 46-ball ton as India maul Zimbabwe
PIX: Abhishek slams 46-ball ton as India maul Zimbabwe
I always believe in my hitting ability: Abhishek
I always believe in my hitting ability: Abhishek
India, UK to resume trade talks this month
India, UK to resume trade talks this month
Diamond League: Sable breaks own national record
Diamond League: Sable breaks own national record
7 killed as six-storey building collapses in Surat
7 killed as six-storey building collapses in Surat

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Champions Trophy to be held entirely in Pakistan: PCB

Champions Trophy to be held entirely in Pakistan: PCB

Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket

Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances