News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks women's high jump World record

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks women's high jump World record

Last updated on: July 07, 2024 22:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh celebrates after breaking the world record in the women's high jump at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday. Photographs: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women's high jump on Sunday, clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League to break a mark that has stood since 1987.

The 22-year-old World champion brushed off suggestions though that the jump had made her the clear favourite for the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26.

 

"I am looking forward to the Olympic Games here. I am sure it will be a great competition with an even better atmosphere, but I know it will be hard and very competitive," she said.



The Ukrainian outperformed the World indoor champion, Australia's Nicola Olyslagers, with both competitors clearing the 2.01 metre height on their second attempts.

While Olyslagers failed to clear 2.03 metres in three attempts, Mahuchikh succeeded on her second try.

Mahuchikh, who took bronze at the Tokyo Games, raised the bar to 2.07 metres and cleared it again on her second attempt, setting a Ukrainian record.



She then elevated the bar to 2.10 metres, which she cleared on her first try, earning applause from the audience at Stade Charlety in southern Paris as she bettered Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's record from 1987 by one cm.

"Finally, I signed Ukraine into the history of world athletics," said Mahuchikh, who fled her home city of Dnipro in early 2022 after the Russian invasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
I always believe in my hitting ability: Abhishek
I always believe in my hitting ability: Abhishek
Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket
Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket
'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!
'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!
Women's T20I: Match called off due to heavy rain
Women's T20I: Match called off due to heavy rain
New twist to Hindenberg-Adani drama
New twist to Hindenberg-Adani drama
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz repels Humbert to advance
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz repels Humbert to advance
Diamond League: Sable breaks own national record
Diamond League: Sable breaks own national record

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Diamond League: Sable breaks own national record

Diamond League: Sable breaks own national record

Tearful Hamilton wins record ninth British GP

Tearful Hamilton wins record ninth British GP

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances