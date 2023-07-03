News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury

Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury

July 03, 2023 11:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year. Photograph: Sandra Sanders/Reuters

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grasscourt grand slam on Monday.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again."

 

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist."

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios also withdrew from event in Halle and Mallorca.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wimbledon: Alcaraz wary of Djoko threat
Wimbledon: Alcaraz wary of Djoko threat
Chahal Or Kuldeep: Who Should India Pick?
Chahal Or Kuldeep: Who Should India Pick?
Triveni Continental Kings crowned GCL champions
Triveni Continental Kings crowned GCL champions
Guess Who The New Don Is?
Guess Who The New Don Is?
'Expected credit loss model will not dent profits'
'Expected credit loss model will not dent profits'
BJP sends 2 observers to Karnataka to help elect LoP
BJP sends 2 observers to Karnataka to help elect LoP
'Mercedes To Launch 10 Cars In 2023'
'Mercedes To Launch 10 Cars In 2023'

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Is Novak Djokovic the indisputable GOAT?

Is Novak Djokovic the indisputable GOAT?

Venus Williams' Wimbledon miracle! Defies age and odds

Venus Williams' Wimbledon miracle! Defies age and odds

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances