Wimbledon: Bhambri-Olivetti pair make second round

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti prevailed over a quality pair to move into the men's doubles second round, but Olympics-bound N Sriram Balaji exited from the Wimbledon Championships along with Luke Johnson, in London, on Thursday.

Bhambri and Olivetti beat Kazkahstan’s Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-4 in 58 minutes on Court 9.

The Indo-French pair broke thrice and saved two break-points on serve.

They will next face the eighth seeded German combination of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Meanwhile, Balaji, who will compete at the Olympics with Rohan Bopanna, lost in the first round partnering Britain’s Luke Johnson.

They lost 4-6, 5-7 to fourth seeds Marcelo Alevaro of Salvador and Croatia’s Mat Pavic.