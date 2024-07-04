News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 400m runner Deepanshi fails dope test; suspended

400m runner Deepanshi fails dope test; suspended

Source: PTI
July 04, 2024 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Deepanshi's in-competition dope sample, which was taken on June 27, contained anabolic steroids. Photograph: Reuters

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended India's top woman 400m runner Deepanshi for flunking her dope test during the recent National Inter-State Championships, where she won a silver medal.

 

The 21-year-old Deepanshi had clocked 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal (50.92) in the women's 400m

final in Panchkula on Friday.

The in-competition dope sample, which was taken on June 27 (either after heat race or semi-final), contained anabolic steroids.

This was the first dope positive case from the National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30), which was the final qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

Deepanshi does not train at the national camp.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
Dhonis Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
Dhonis Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
SEE: SKY's Bhangra Moves!
SEE: SKY's Bhangra Moves!
Brutal Wimbledon exit for Lily Miyazaki
Brutal Wimbledon exit for Lily Miyazaki
Chopra to lead 28-member squad at Paris Games
Chopra to lead 28-member squad at Paris Games
Babar Azam turns to Australian power-hitting expert
Babar Azam turns to Australian power-hitting expert
Ocean Of Fans At Delayed Victory Parade
Ocean Of Fans At Delayed Victory Parade

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

India's youngest Olympian in Paris keen to learn

India's youngest Olympian in Paris keen to learn

Sen forced to pull out of Canada Open with visa issues

Sen forced to pull out of Canada Open with visa issues

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances