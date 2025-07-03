Pakistan team to get nod to play in India

Pakistan hockey team won't be stopped from competing in Asia Cup next month, says Sports Ministry sources.

IMAGE: Pakistan team will be allowed to play in the Asia Cup to be held in India from August 27 to September 7. Photograph: Pakistan Hockey Federation/X

Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup in India, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different," the source said.

"International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war but they show up at multi-national events," he added.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar India from August 27 September 7.

On a query whether India will be allowed to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup of cricket in September, the source said, "The BCCI is yet to reach out on this. We will address this when they approach us."