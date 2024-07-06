News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Raza the hero as Zimbabwe stun India in Harare

Raza the hero as Zimbabwe stun India in Harare

Last updated on: July 06, 2024 21:15 IST
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza led his team to a famous 13-run shock win over India, in the opening T20I at Harare Sports Club, on Saturday

IMAGE: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza led his team to a famous 13-run shock win over India, in the opening T20I at Harare Sports Club, on Saturday. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Sikandar Raza took 3-25 as Zimbabwe defeated a youthful India by 13 runs in the first T20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, an early blow to the newly-crowned world champions in the five-game series.

 

India chose to field and restricted Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in their 20 overs but were always struggling in their reply and were bowled out for 102 with Pakistan-born off-spinner Raza taking the key wicket of touring captain Shubman Gill (31).

Ravi Bishnoi picked 4 for 13, his best figures in T20Is 

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi picked 4 for 13, his best figures in T20Is. Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Daredevils/X

Leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi took 4-13 in his four overs as India stifled the Zimbabwean batters in their innings with Washington Sundar returning figures of 2-11.

Several of the home batters got starts but Clive Madande was the top scorer with an unbeaten 29 from 25 balls as Zimbabwe collapsed from 73-3 to 90-9 before a late innings flurry.

Shubman Gill scored 27 with some signature sublime shots 

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored 27 with some signature sublime shots. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

India made a dismal start to their reply as they slumped to 22-4 and never recovered. Only Gill and Sundar (27) managed an innings of substance.

Tendai Chatara celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag 

IMAGE: endai Chatara celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

The tourists have left several of their first-choice players at home for the tour. The victory is Zimbabwe’s third over India in their nine previous T20s, all coming in Harare, with the last in 2016. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
