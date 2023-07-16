News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Historic win: British teen ends 61-year Wimbledon wait

Historic win: British teen ends 61-year Wimbledon wait

July 16, 2023 21:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Henry Searle

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wimbledon/Twitter

Henry Searle ended Britain's 61-year wait for a boys' singles title at Wimbledon when he beat Russian fifth seed Yaroslav Demin 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday.

 

Searle, who fired nine aces and 22 winners to wrap up the win in 83 minutes, claimed the title without dropping a set in the tournament.

"It's amazing to play on Court One," said the 17-year-old Searle, who beat four seeded players en route to the title.

"It's a pretty special feeling, it's not going to come too often. I'm going to enjoy it in front of this crowd. I'll keep working hard and we'll see what happens."

Britain's last boys' title at the grasscourt Grand Slam came when Stanley

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Most painful defeat ever, says heartbroken Jabeur
Most painful defeat ever, says heartbroken Jabeur
Beer and a tattoo: What's on champ Vondrousova's mind?
Beer and a tattoo: What's on champ Vondrousova's mind?
Unseeded Vondrousova upsets Jabeur to win Wimbledon
Unseeded Vondrousova upsets Jabeur to win Wimbledon
TMC MLA rebels as BJP predicts fall of Bengal govt
TMC MLA rebels as BJP predicts fall of Bengal govt
Net debt of top 8 listed realty firms dip 43%
Net debt of top 8 listed realty firms dip 43%
Seema case fallout: Hindu areas bombed in Pakistan
Seema case fallout: Hindu areas bombed in Pakistan
Investors prefer small-cap MFs; invest Rs 11K cr in Q1
Investors prefer small-cap MFs; invest Rs 11K cr in Q1

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

What's Priyanka Doing At Wimbedon?

What's Priyanka Doing At Wimbedon?

'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur still an inspiration

'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur still an inspiration

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances