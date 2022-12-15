News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Will Becker be allowed at Wimbledon again?

Will Becker be allowed at Wimbledon again?

December 15, 2022 17:50 IST
Former tennis player Boris Becker at Southwark Crown Court where he was on trial

IMAGE: Former tennis player Boris Becker at Southwark Crown Court where he was on trial. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

German tennis star Boris Becker, 55, has been freed from a British prison, the government said on Thursday, meaning he is now expected to be deported from the country.

In April, Becker, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the Home Office said in a statement while declining to comment directly on Becker's case.

 

Becker had previously been convicted of tax evasion in Germany in 2002, for which he received a suspended prison sentence.

The former tennis great had won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17 becoming the youngest and first unseeded player to claim the men's singles title. He went on to two win more Wimbledon titles.

Becker had denied all the charges in relation to the London court proceedings, saying he had cooperated with the bankruptcy proceedings, even offering up his wedding ring and had relied on his advisers.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
