Images from Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India, at Chattogram, on Thursday

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav frustrated Bangladesh in the morning session on Day 2. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India were 348 for seven at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday.

R Ashwin made 40 not out to drive India ahead after overnight batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 in the morning session.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin build India's total on Day 2 of the first Test. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

At the break, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (21) were at the crease.