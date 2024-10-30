Why Vinicius Jr. Deserved Ballon d'Or

IMAGE: Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a chance against FC Barcelona in the LaLiga. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

For months, the 2024 Ballon d'Or seemed to have a clear front-runner, with everyone anticipating the coronation of Vinícius Júnior as the new king of football. However, the unexpected announcement of Spain's Rodri as the winner has sent shockwaves through the football community.

As outrage reached a fever pitch -- exemplified by Real Madrid's decision to boycott the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony -- Brazil's six-time FIFA Player of the Year, Marta, expressed the sentiments of many fans in a poignant social media post.

'I waited all year to see Vini Jr deservedly recognized as the best player of the moment. Now he tells me they won't give him the Ballon d'Or? What Ballon d'Or is that? No, it's over!'



While television pundits and columnists went on the defensive and pointed to the lack of international success for Vinicius' otherwise glittering resume, some tried to play down the role of individual awards in what is essentially a team game.

While Rodri undoubtedly had an impressive season for both club and country, what set Vinícius Júnior's journey in 2023-2024 apart were the extraordinary circumstances under which it began for Real Madrid and its spectacular conclusion. Vinícius' path is a testament to resilience, proving him to be not only a world-class footballer but also a powerful advocate against social injustice.

1. The Mbappe Saga

IMAGE: Vinicius celebrates a goal alongside Kylian Mbappe. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Real Madrid's biggest goal in the pre-season transfer dealings was to secure French star Kylian Mbappe. The failure to come to commercial terms with Paris St Germain meant that Real President Florentino Perez took the bold step to wait 12 additional months to compete the transfer -- for free -- on the completion of Mbappe's existing contract.

With the simultaneous departure of club figurehead Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia, the decision would leave a massive striker-shaped hole in Real's formation, which resulted in Carlo Ancelotti building his team around the trifecta of Vinicius, Rodrygo and teen sensation Jude Bellingham.

Ironically, the 2023-2024 season began as a 'transitional season' for Real and ended with the club winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double, much thanks to Vinícius.

2. Real's New Leading Man

IMAGE: Vinícius's transformation began with the change in team tactics under Carlo Ancelloti. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

In the 2023-2024 season, Vinícius inherited Real Madrid's iconic No.7 jersey, previously worn by legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl González, and Emilio Butragueño. While the jersey's popularity sent sales soaring, Vinícius embraced a more significant role -- as Real's new focal point, following in the footsteps of Benzema and Ronaldo.

Throughout the season, Vinícius emerged as the team's key player, with a notable percentage of Real's attacking play originating from the left wing. With the absence of a world-class striker, Vinícius was given greater freedom inside the penalty area -- a responsibility he embraced by scoring a career-best 15 goals in the La Liga alone.

3. A Rite of Passage

IMAGE: Vinícius celebrates after scoring in the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The term 'Brazilian wonder-kid' is often used to describe young talents who light up Brazil's state and national leagues and are quickly hailed as the next big thing by excited fans and pundits. Vinícius was no exception, catching the eye of Europe's top clubs following his exploits at Flamengo and eventually making a high-profile move to Real Madrid.

However, the transition to European football wasn't seamless for Vinícius. His early performances drew criticism, with questions raised about his technical ability and inconsistency. Central to this debate was his poor finishing, which resulted in underwhelming goal numbers in his initial seasons.

But the 2023-2024 season marked a turning point for Vinícius -- a breakthrough that elevated him to true world-class status. He delivered 15 goals and 6 assists as Real Madrid clinched their 36th La Liga title, and added 11 more goals en route to lifting their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy.

4. Battling Racism and Mental Trauma

IMAGE: Racist abuse from Atletico Madrid fans stops play at the Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Beyond the accolades and records, Vinícius has faced some of the most distressing incidents of racism in Spain.

Despite the emotional toll, he didn't let these experiences affect his performances on the field. Instead, Vinícius chose to take a stand off it, speaking out boldly against racism and becoming a vocal advocate for change. His actions have earned him respect among fellow professionals, positioning him as a social activist and a strong voice for player welfare.

Over time, Vinícius has become a polarising figure -- equally adored and criticised by large sections of fans. While players like Mario Balotelli and Romelu Lukaku experienced dips in their performance after facing similar abuse, Vinícius rose above it all, consistently delivering for both club and country.

5. Mr. Dependable

IMAGE: Vinícius celebrates scoring the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final 2021 against Liverpool. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Reuters

Despite a lengthy injury layoff, Vinícius finished the season as Real Madrid's top scorer with 24 goals across all competitions. While Jude Bellingham made a sensational start to his Madrid career, going on a scoring spree in the early part of the season, he ultimately finished second to Vinícius.

Vinícius played a pivotal role in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. He provided two key assists in the quarterfinals against Manchester City, scored twice in the semifinals against Bayern Munich, and netted once in the final against Borussia Dortmund. His decisive goal in the final also made him the first player in the history of the competition to score in two Champions League finals (2021 and 2023).

The Ballon d'Or is awarded by an international panel of journalists, with the final decision based on their subjective opinions. While the outcome is final and cannot be changed, this decision is bound to be remembered as one of the most controversial in the award's history -- one that experts will likely debate for years to come.