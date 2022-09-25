News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Equestrian: India women claim historic bronze on debut

Equestrian: India women claim historic bronze on debut

Source: PTI
September 25, 2022 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Equestrian Federation Of India/Twitter

The Indian Equestrian team won a historic bronze medal on debut at the Women's International Tent Pegging Championship at Wadi Rum in Jordan.

 

The Indian team comprised Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh.

In all, 14 countries competed and the Indian team made its presence felt on debut, finishing with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and the second-placed Oman (146), according to a release issued by Equestrian Federation of India.

On day one of the competition, captain Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the individual and pairs lance event. The team was lying seventh by the end of competition on Day 1.

India competed in individual and team sword events and claimed second position with 24 points on the second day. In the individual event, Khushi Singh bagged first position with 18 points.

With a good performance on the second day, India jumped to fourth position in the overall table.

The team competed in the ring, peg and sword event on the third day and finished second.

The consistent good show pushed India to overall third position for a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hope I was able to inspire next generation: Jhulan
Hope I was able to inspire next generation: Jhulan
Virat Kohli gushes over crying Federer-Nadal viral pic
Virat Kohli gushes over crying Federer-Nadal viral pic
Part of me leaves with Federer, says emotional Nadal
Part of me leaves with Federer, says emotional Nadal
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Hyderabad
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Hyderabad
Hope I was able to inspire next generation: Jhulan
Hope I was able to inspire next generation: Jhulan
Nitish, Pawar lead Oppn call for anti-BJP front
Nitish, Pawar lead Oppn call for anti-BJP front
No power crisis likely this festive season
No power crisis likely this festive season

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record

Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record

Fit and still driven, Djokovic wants to keep going

Fit and still driven, Djokovic wants to keep going

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances