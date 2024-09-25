News
Why Boston Marathon qualifiers were left out

September 25, 2024 16:39 IST
The pack of elite runners during the 2019 Boston Marathon

IMAGE: The pack of elite runners during the 2019 Boston Marathon (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Some 12,000 runners who met the qualifying standard for the 2025 Boston Marathon will not have a place at the starting line, organisers said on Tuesday, after a rush of applications.

Boston is one of the few marathons requiring amateurs to meet a qualifying time to compete and runners each year hope to "Boston qualify" based on their age and gender, considered a coveted rite of passage for marathoning enthusiasts.

 

But a speedy pool of applicants meant entrants had to exceed their qualifying time by six minutes 51 seconds to get a spot, the largest cut-off in the race's history with the exception of the COVID-reduced 2021 edition.

The 36,393 qualifier applications reflected the booming popularity of distance running, according to Boston Athletic Association President and CEO Jack Fleming.

"Boston Marathon qualifiers have trained thousands of miles with the hopes of lining up in Hopkinton on Patriots’ Day," Fleming said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we’re unable to accept all athletes into the field, though we do want to recognise, thank, and applaud all whose goal was to be part of the 2025 event."

Earlier this month, organisers of the marathon major adjusted the qualifying standard for the 2026 race, with runners aged under 60 asked to run five minutes faster to enter.

The 2025 Boston Marathon is set for April 21.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

