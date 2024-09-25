Bangladesh head coach has a tip for his batters

IMAGE: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto batted with purpose but failed tpo build on his half century in the first Test against India in Channai, last week. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Wednesday said his players did not do justice to their potential in the opening Test against India but promised a better approach in the must-win second game beginning here on Friday.

Visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) and veteran Shakib Al Hasan (32) got starts in the first innings but could not convert into big knocks.

In the second innings not only Shanto (82), top-order batters Zakir Hasan (35) and Shadman Islam (35) also got starts they failed to convert, resulting in a heavy defeat.

"We are a bit concerned. We normally talk about if you get a start, make it big. That's the biggest concern because some of the guys got 30 balls. And then in cricket, it's the hardest thing to get in.

"But then this team, India, is posing different challenges. So we know that as well. So we have to bat for longer," Hathurusingha told reporters in Kanpur.

Bangladesh have five left-handers in the squad including the top-four that has Mominul Haque.

A left-right combination usually works better as it forces the bowlers to adjust their line and length consistently.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's new coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

However, the Bangladesh team management will not pick the playing eleven thinking on those lines.

"That's our best players, whether right or left. If there are any changes, it's depending on the surface tomorrow."

"If we are making a change, whether batsman, or whoever is coming in, (we see) what he can bring and who will miss out. And we look at it holistically like that rather than left or right."

It is likely to be a low and slow pitch at the Green Park stadium, favouring spinners. That may induce both the teams to probably drop a pacer for the addition of a spinner.

Hathurursingha said they are still not sure which track is going to be used for the match, so they will make a decision later.

"We had a look at the pitch. But the groundsman prepared two pitches.So he didn't indicate which one they are finally going to play on. So probably tomorrow we have to come and see which pitch they are going to prepare," he said.

The pitch in Chennai offered assistance to fast bowlers initially and Bangladesh bowlers indeed troubled the famed Indian batting line up.

That is not a usual sight that pacers dominate batters in the Indian sub-continent.

Young Hasan Mahmud (5/83) and Taskin Ahmed (3/55) made an impression with their terrific show with the ball before Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin rescued India with some brilliant batting.

The Bangladesh coach said the help for pacers did not "surprise" him.

"I understand why they are doing it," he said, aware that bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are capable of wreaking havoc with the new ball.

"We play with three spinners in our conditions, depending on the opposition. So we understand that depending on the strength and limitation of the opposition and the home team, they prepare differently," he added.