News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why are India's top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar

Why are India's top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar

Source: PTI
January 18, 2023 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik along with other top wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia staged a protest against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

In an unprecedented move, the country's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, staged a protest against the "dictatorship" of Wresting Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

 

The wrestlers did not share the exact details of their grievances or their demands but it was clear that they are fed up with the way the Wrestling Federation of India is being run by Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Kaiserganj.

Bajrang, Vinesh, Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who have assembled at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"Our fight is not against the government or Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. We will share details later in the day. 'Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai' (It's a fight to the finish)," Bajrang told PTI.

IMAGE: Bajrang Punia said their fight is against the Wrestling Federation of India. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Bajrang's support staff, including his coach Sujeet Mann and physio Anand Dubey have also joined the protest.

"The dictatorship will not be tolerated," said another wrestler.

Singh has been at the helm since 2011. He was elected President of WFI for the third consecutive time in February 2019.

"The players make every effort to win medals for the country but the federation has not done anything except downgrading us. Arbitrary rules are being framed to torture the athletes," tweeted Sakshi.

Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and other wrestlers also tweeted on the same lines with the hashtag BoycottWFIPresident and tagged PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australian Open: Feeling Hot Hot Hot...
Australian Open: Feeling Hot Hot Hot...
India Open: Sindhu shocked; Sen, Saina win opener
India Open: Sindhu shocked; Sen, Saina win opener
World Cup: 12 Japanese players on the pitch vs Korea
World Cup: 12 Japanese players on the pitch vs Korea
'Disillusioned' by Cong, ex-Punjab minister joins BJP
'Disillusioned' by Cong, ex-Punjab minister joins BJP
50 aircraft to take part in R-Day celebrations: IAF
50 aircraft to take part in R-Day celebrations: IAF
Equity MFs added Rs 7,300 crore in Dec
Equity MFs added Rs 7,300 crore in Dec
Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibited substances
Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibited substances

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibited substances

Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibited substances

Messi greater than Maradona: Argentina coach Scaloni

Messi greater than Maradona: Argentina coach Scaloni

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances