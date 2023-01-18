News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibited substances

Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibited substances

Source: PTI
January 18, 2023 14:43 IST
IMAGE: Dutee Chand tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids during an out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

India sprinter Dutee Chand has tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids during an out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended.

 

The urine sample of the 26-year-old, who finished second in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2018 Asian Games and is the reigning national 100m champion, has returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol', said a doping control notification on adverse analytical findings issued by the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA).

In a letter addressed to Dutee, the AAF notification said, "I do hereby inform you that your sample A was tested at the NDTL (National Dope Testing Laboratory) in accordance with the procedure set out in WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) International Standard of Laboratories and was returned adverse analytical findings as details given below."

The sample was collected out-of-competition on December 5 last year at Bhubaneswar.

The letter also warned Dutee about the potential consequences.

"I do hereby invite you to carefully read the contents of this letter which provides important information as to the potential consequences of the AAF and resulting disciplinary process," the letter added.

Dutee, when contacted, said she was unaware of the 'A' sample testing positive. "I do not know," she said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
