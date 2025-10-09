Which Countries Are Heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026?

IMAGE: The official ball of the 2026 FIFA World Cup named ‘Trionda’ is displayed during a presentation event in Mexico City. Photograph: Luis Corte/Reuters

The stage is being set for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, a historic tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

This initial list of qualified nations, spanning multiple continents, showcases a mix of traditional powerhouses and exciting newcomers.

Defending champions Argentina and five-time winners Brazil lead the South American contingent, while Asian stalwarts like Japan and South Korea are already through, joined by first-time qualifiers Uzbekistan and Jordan.

African nations like surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and Egypt have also secured their spots. With 48 teams competing for the first time, anticipation is building for the action from June 11 to July 19.

UNITED STATES

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Third place (1930)

MEXICO:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

CANADA:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)

JAPAN

Qualified on March, 20.

Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

NEW ZEALAND

Qualified on March, 24.

Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)

IRAN

Qualified on March, 25.

Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

ARGENTINA

Qualified on March, 25.

Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

UZBEKISTAN

Qualified on June, 5.

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

SOUTH KOREA

Qualified June, 5.

Best performance: Fourth place (2002)

JORDAN

Qualified June, 5.

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

AUSTRALIA

Qualified June, 10.

Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)

BRAZIL

Qualified June, 10.

Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

ECUADOR

Qualified June, 10.

Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)

URUGUAY

Qualified September, 4.

Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)

COLOMBIA

Qualified September, 4.

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)

PARAGUAY

Qualified September, 4.

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)

MOROCCO

Qualified September, 5.

Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)

TUNISIA

Qualified September, 8.

Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

EGYPT

Qualified October, 8.

Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)