Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa visits the Napier bridge at Mamallapuram near Chennai on International Chess Day, July 20, 2022.

The bridge is painted in a black and white checkered pattern ahead of the 44th International Chess Olympiad in Chennai, the city where Pragg lives with his parents and elder sister.

IMAGE: Praggnanandhaa on the Napier bridge. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com