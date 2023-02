India's Tara Prasad takes part in the Women's Free Skate during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA.

Born in Iowa, 22-year-old Tara is a two-time Indian national champion in figure skating.

Glimpses from Tara's dazzling show on ice:

All photographs: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

