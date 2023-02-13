Women's Premier League: 10 top most expensive signings

Photograph: Kind Courtesy WPL/Twitter

India opener Smriti Mandhana, England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner struck it rich in Monday's player auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) next month.

The auction began with a bang as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) splurged Rs 3.40 crores -- over a quarter of their purse -- to sign left-handed batter Mandhana.

The 26-year-old is in the highest bracket in India's central contract for women cricketers with an annual retainership of Rs 50 lakhs.

Sciver-Brunt joined Mumbai Indians, coached by former England captain Charlotte Edwards, for Rs. 3.20 crores, 10 times more the highest salary in the women's Hundred run by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

She shares the league's most expensive overseas player's honour with Gardner, currently the top-ranked T20 all-rounder, who joined Gujarat Giants for the same amount.

Delhi Capitals signed Australia captain Meg Lanning for Rs 1.10 crores.

Bangalore put together an impressive line-up signing Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry, India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.