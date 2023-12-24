Neeraj Chopra's Gold Rush: A Year of Triumphs

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a celebrated Olympic gold medalist and World Champion, celebrates his 26th birthday.

Rising from World Junior Championship gold in 2016 to Asian Championship silver, Neeraj dominated senior levels, securing gold in the 2017 Asian championships.

In 2021, everything transformed for Neeraj as he emerged as India's 'golden boy.' Seizing an Olympic gold in Tokyo with an exceptional throw of 87.58 m, he etched his name in history as the first Indian to claim gold in athletics. This triumph turned him into a nationwide sensation, capturing the hearts of the entire country.

Despite an injury sidelining him from Commonwealth Games 2022, Neeraj showcased brilliance.

In June, Neeraj Chopra set a new national record with an 89.30m throw, winning silver at the Paavo Nurmi Games. Notably, he surpassed his previous record of 88.07m. In the 2022 Kuortane Games, he clinched gold with an 86.69m throw in challenging conditions.

Continuing his record-breaking streak, Neeraj set a male javelin national record of 89.94m in the Stockholm Diamond League, winning silver and surpassing his own previous record. At the July World Athletics Championships, he made history, securing India's first male track and field silver with an 88.13m throw.

In September, Neeraj added another milestone by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond League trophy with an 88.44m throw. The next year brought more triumphs, including a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest with an 88.17m throw.

Living up to expectations, Neeraj defended his title with a spectacular 88.88m throw, clinching gold at the Asian Games in October. With an exceptional collection of gold medals in major events and a Diamond League title, Neeraj Chopra has set an unmatched standard of consistency and an unyielding thirst for success.

Having secured gold in the Asian Games, Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Athletics Championships, along with claiming a Diamond League title, Chopra has triumphed in every major accolade in the sport.

His unwavering consistency and relentless pursuit of gold set an unparalleled example in the realm of athletics.