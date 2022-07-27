IMAGE: World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen. Photograph: PTI

The 25th edition of the upcoming Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England.

More than 5000 athletes from 72 nations are set to compete from July 28 to August 8 in the quadrennial showpiece.

India, which finished third in the last edition at Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018 with 26 gold medals, would be looking to improve its showing.

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will take place on July 28 at the Alexander Stadium from 11:30 PM IST.

When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE in India?

Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony.