Kirsten back captain Gill to 'walk the talk'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has played 32 Tests and averages just over 30 in the format. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former head coach Gary Kirsten has backed India's new Test captain Shubman Gill to "take the international stage by storm" in the marquee five-match series against England, starting in Leeds on Friday.

Kirsten, who was the mentor of IPL side Gujarat Titans that is led by Gill, feels the 25-year-old has all that it takes to be a good leader.

"I think Shubman is going to be a great leader. He's a smart cricketer -- he's got a good brain for the game and understands his game. He's very talented and a nice human being, which I think is really important," Kirsten told JioHotstar.

"When you come into these leadership positions, you're going to be put under pressure, and your leadership will be tested. For any young leader, your ability to learn how to lead, improve, and grow is constantly under scrutiny. But I believe he has all the raw materials to become a really good leader," he added.

Kirsten said from whatever he has seen of Gill, the Punjab player delivers on what he says.

Gill has played 32 Tests and averages just over 30 in the format.

"The one thing I really like about Shubman is that he walks the talk. He's very organised, very diligent with his training and preparation, and that sets a great example for other players. I think he's primed to take on the international stage by storm," the South African batting great said.

Echoing his view was former Australian opener Matthew Hayden. The imposing former opener, however, acknowledged that Gill has huge shoes to fill.

"He will have to find his footing in Test match cricket. There's a very small sample size when it comes to his experience here in England. But it takes time to build a legacy and become a legend.

"Virat Kohli, for instance, is India's most successful Test captain in terms of win percentage, so it's not fair to compare. Shubman is a very good player, and he's got all the attributes needed to succeed in English conditions," he said.

"We've already had a glimpse of his leadership across other teams, and there's no doubt he has the potential to grow into the role," he added.