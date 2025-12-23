HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What did Modi discuss with Neeraj Chopra?

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 23, 2025 18:39 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor. Photographs: Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

'Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course!' Modi tweeted on X.

Neeraj was the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field when he triumphed in the javelin event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before going on to bag the silver medal in the next edition of the Games in Paris last year.

 

In January this year, Chopra had tied the knot with tennis player Himani in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh with just a few close relatives and family members present.

