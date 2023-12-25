News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'We share the pain': Salah's emotional Christmas message

'We share the pain': Salah's emotional Christmas message

December 25, 2023 20:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah rung in Christmas with a heavy heart. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday that families grieving for their loved ones in Gaza should not be forgotten, as he issued an emotional Christmas message marking only his second comment on the war in the enclave.

Salah posted a black-and-white picture of a Christmas tree on his social media pages, saying he was approaching Christmas with a heavy heart amid the fighting in Gaza, which has been under intense bombardment by Israel since Hamas militants launched a cross-border rampage on Oct. 7.

 

Israel says Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took around 240 people hostage in their attack. Israel's ensuing bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 20,400 people and wounded at least 50,000, according to authorities in the Hamas-ruled strip.

"With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones," Salah said.

"Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas," Salah wrote to his more than 63 million followers on Instagram and almost 19 million on X.

Salah had faced some criticism in his native Egypt after staying silent on the issue for more than a week after the war started, with many fans comparing his stance to other Arab sports figures who have been more vocal about it.

Egyptian Red Crescent officials said in October that Salah had made a "significant donation" to help the people of Gaza.

In his first comments on the conflict in October, less than two weeks after the war started, Salah called for an end to what he described as "massacres", appealing for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

The 31-year-old is one of the leading scorers in the English Premier League this season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Billionaire Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United
Billionaire Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023
WFI suspended: 'Should've taken decision long back'
WFI suspended: 'Should've taken decision long back'
When small is actually BIG!
When small is actually BIG!
'Incensed' trans man burns alive childhood friend
'Incensed' trans man burns alive childhood friend
How much will you bend? TMC MP mimics Veep again
How much will you bend? TMC MP mimics Veep again
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

EPL PIX: Arsenal levels Liverpool; tops Xmas table

EPL PIX: Arsenal levels Liverpool; tops Xmas table

PIX: Man City down Fluminese to win Club World Cup!

PIX: Man City down Fluminese to win Club World Cup!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances