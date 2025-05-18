Big Upset! Crystal Palace stun Man City to win FA Cup title

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's players celebrate with the trophy after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze sparked a massive south London party by scoring the only goal to win the FA Cup 1-0 against Manchester City on Saturday and claim the club's first major trophy in their history.



Local boy Eze volleyed in after 16 minutes, former Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson performed heroics in the Palace goal and City contrived to waste a sack-load of chances including a penalty in an enthralling final.



After England forward Eze, whose goals in the last eight and semis fired his team into the final for the third time, scored completely against the run of play, Palace had to survive a City siege to spark wild celebrations.

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Omar Marmoush had a first-half penalty saved by Henderson as City lost in the Cup final for a second successive season, summing up a harrowing campaign in which they have been dethroned as the powerhouse of English football and will go without a domestic trophy for the first time since 2016-17.



For Palace's massed ranks decked in purple and blue, it was a day of unbridled joy as Oliver Glasner's team rode their luck to make it third time lucky after suffering defeats in their previous two FA Cup final appearances in 1990 and 2016.



Glasner, who took charge of the club 15 months ago, becomes the first Austrian coach to win the FA Cup.



City have been a pale imitation of the side that has dominated the English game for the most of the past decade.



But the way they began at Wembley suggested that Pep Guardiola's side were determined to prove that talk of their demise had been greatly exaggerated.



Having picked an ultra-attacking lineup shorn of defensive midfielders, City hemmed Palace deep inside their own half for the opening 15 minutes with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings on what was his last Wembley appearance in City's colours.





IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola consoles Erling Haaland after the match. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

His lofted ball picked out Erling Haaland whose stretching effort at the far post was brilliantly saved by Henderson who shortly afterwards beat out Josko Gvardiol's header.



Palace finally broke the siege and in their first foray beyond the halfway line they ripped through City's lines.



Jean-Philippe Mateta played in Daniel Munoz and his cross was met by Eze who flashed a first-time volley past Stefan Ortega to provoke an eruption of noise from the Palace fans.

IMAGE: Eberechi Eze flashed a first-time volley past Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to score the winner in the 16th minute.. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ismaila Sarr nearly made it 2-0 but Ortega saved and Palace's hearts were in their mouths when Henderson appeared to have handled the ball outside his area under pressure from Haaland but a subsequent VAR check spared him a possible red card.



There was no escape for Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell when he tripped Bernardo Silva and referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot. Surprisingly, Haaland did not take it and instead Omar Marmoush stepped forward for his first penalty since joining City in January, but his effort lacked conviction and Henderson dived to his right to save.



Henderson made a flying save to keep out Jeremy Doku's curling effort as Palace reached halftime ahead despite having only 19% of possession.

IMAGE: This was Crystal Palace's first major trophy in their history. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Munoz thought he had made it 2-0 just past the hour mark but a lengthy VAR check ruled his effort out for offside.

Seven-time winners City went close numerous times after the break with Henderson and his defenders performing heroics to preserve Palace's lead.



A huge groan went up from the Palace fans as 10 minutes of stoppage time but after more close shaves and nail-biting the final whistle sounded and the club's anthem Glad All Over bellowed around the stadium.