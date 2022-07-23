News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » WE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims

WE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims

July 23, 2022 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vince McMohan

IMAGE: owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Photograph: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's Vince McMahon said on Friday he would retire as the company's chief executive and chairman, about a month after stepping back from those roles due to an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

McMahon, 76, was being investigated by the board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported.

McMahon last month pledged to support WWE's investigation. He did not address the probe in Friday's statement.

 

WWE, which produces and distributes weekly wrestling shows "Raw" and "Smackdown", named his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, as the interim head in June.

Vince McMahon has been the powerhouse behind the wrestling entertainment company, transforming it from a regional player in a highly fragmented industry of the 1980s to a global giant, with about $1 billion in revenue in 2021.

He used scripted matches, celebrity wrestlers and glitz to make the brand more acceptable to television audiences and created the concept of pay-per-view matches for bigger events such as "WrestleMania" to build its revenue base.

The company was also dogged by controversies under his stewardship, including charges of steroid use.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always," the departing company chief said in a statement.

"As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can."

McMahon was the top trending topic on Twitter in the United States, with many WWE fans expressing shock at the sudden announcement.

WWE declined to comment on McMahon's retirement and did not respond to requests for comment about the probe.

The company's shares are up 34% for the year as it benefits from the return of audiences at its live events.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG: Neeraj-led athletics team primed for best show
CWG: Neeraj-led athletics team primed for best show
Is Rishabh Pant A Liverpool Fan?
Is Rishabh Pant A Liverpool Fan?
How Dhawan deals with criticism
How Dhawan deals with criticism
Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night
Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night
Rise above politics: Prez Kovind in farewell speech
Rise above politics: Prez Kovind in farewell speech
Aghast at TMC decision to abstain from VP poll: Alva
Aghast at TMC decision to abstain from VP poll: Alva
Cong slams Smriti Irani over Goa bar; Min hits back
Cong slams Smriti Irani over Goa bar; Min hits back

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

'Hardik is better than Shardul Thakur as all-rounder'

'Hardik is better than Shardul Thakur as all-rounder'

'Two legends, one frame'

'Two legends, one frame'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances