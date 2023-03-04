PIX! Arsenal survive massive scare

IMAGE: Arsenal survived a scare as they registered a thrilling win over Bournemouth. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson in a rip-roaring contest in north London on Saturday.

With referee Chris Kavanagh set to blow the final whistle in the seventh minute of stoppage time a corner was cleared out to Nelson who smashed home a left-footed shot to spark bedlam inside the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City's earlier 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United had ratcheted up the pressure on Arsenal, cutting their lead to two points, and when relegation-threatened Bournemouth's Philip Billing scored after nine seconds the hosts were stunned.

IMAGE: Philip Billing scored the second-quickest goal in the Premier League era. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Timed at 9.11 seconds, Billing's close-range finish from an attack straight from the kickoff was the second-quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League era.

Shane Long's effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019 is the quickest.

Arsenal dominated possession and were denied by a combination of visiting keeper Neto and some last-ditch defending although Bournemouth had their moments too.

IMAGE: Marcos Senesi doubled Bournemouth’s lead just after halftime. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

When Marcos Senesi rose unmarked to head in Bournemouth's second goal just before the hour it looked as though Arsenal's grip on top spot was coming loose.

Then began an Arsenal comeback that could prove a pivotal moment in their hopes of winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

Thomas Partey prodded a shot past Neto shortly after the hour mark, and eight minutes later substitute Ben White's volley crossed the line despite Neto's desperate dive.

IMAGE: Arsenal remained on top of the EPL points table. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Image

Arsenal laid siege to the Bournemouth goal but it appeared the visitors had held on for a precious point in their own desperate fight against relegation.

But substitute Nelson supplied the sucker-punch to re-establish Arsenal's five-point lead over City.

Mikel Arteta's side have 63 points from 26 games with City on 58. Bournemouth are in 19th place with 21 points.

Chelsea overcome Leeds 1-0

A leaping header from France defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a rare goal and Premier League win against struggling Leeds United in a nervous encounter on Saturday, easing some pressure on coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea were dominant in the first half and on-loan Portuguese Joao Felix rattled the bar but it was not until the 53rd minute that Fofana put away Ben Chilwell's corner. Fans greeted the goal - only the second scored at home in 2023 - with surprise and relief.

It was the first win since Jan. 15 for Potter's side who were forced to defend in numbers in the second half as Leeds, who have earned only six points away from home this season, sought an equaliser.

Wolves stun wasteful Spurs

Adama Traore was on target as a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned a wasteful Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez, brought on as a replacement for the injured Diego Costa, sent a powerful strike at Fraser Forster in the 82nd minute that the Spurs keeper could only parry into the path of Traore, who made no mistake with his finish.

The win moved Wolves up two places to 13th in the table, while Spurs stay fourth, four points behind third-placed Manchester United, who travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat was Spurs' second in a row after their 1-0 loss at Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Thursday.