PIX: Foden, Silva power Man City to win

March 04, 2023 21:03 IST
IMAGE: Manchester City kept up the pressure on Arsenal with a comfortable win over Newcastle United. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City kept up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

City moved two points behind league-leaders Arsenal, who host Bournemouth later in the day.

 

Foden, who had been sidelined earlier this season with a nagging foot injury, put City ahead in the 15th minute with his fourth goal in three games in all competitions.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Dan Burn of Newcastle United clash during the Premier League match. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The midfielder showed remarkable control, weaving through four Newcastle defenders and into the box before his angled shot glanced off the outstretched foot of Sven Botman and past keeper Nick Pope.

Silva came off the bench in the 65th minute and the Portugal international scored two minutes later with a sharp finish past Pope after a flick from Erling Haaland.

IMAGE: Bernardo Silva doubled Manchester City’s lead over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

It was another blow to Newcastle's top-four hopes with Eddie Howe's side, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United in last week's League Cup final, having recorded just win in their last eight league games.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
