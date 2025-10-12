WC qualifiers: Haaland hat-trick amidst chaotic protests

Norway sweep Israel aside 5-0 as Haaland scores hat-trick

IMAGE: Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal Jonas Been. Photograph: NTB via REUTERS

Norway secured a commanding 5-0 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, as Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick to celebrate his 50th international goal and helped move his side to the brink of a place at next year's tournament.

Norway had tightened security ahead of the match due to scheduled protests, closing off the stands around a section of roughly 100 Israel supporters waving national flags.

Norwegian fans are divided over Israel’s participation in the World Cup qualifying competition due to the war in Gaza.

Norway have now won all six of their Group I matches, boasting a goal difference of plus 26 ahead of their remaining two fixtures against Estonia and second-placed Italy, who sit nine points behind with two games in hand.

Despite missing a twice-taken penalty early on, Haaland found his rhythm, scoring once in the first half and twice after the break to reach his 50-goal milestone and finishing the night with an incredible 51 in 46 internationals.

Israel added to their own misery with two own goals in the first half from Anan Khalaili and Idan Nachmias.

Ahead of Saturday's game, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to protest outside the Norwegian parliament, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team.

Marching towards Ullevaal Stadium with Palestinian flags and flares, the protesters gathered outside, vowing to continue until kickoff as nearby buildings displayed pro-Palestinian banners hanging from balconies.

As Israel’s anthem played, loud boos echoed around the stadium, while large Palestinian flags and a banner reading “Let children live” were displayed in the stands.

On the pitch, Haaland came close to scoring early on when Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz showcased his brilliance. First, he produced a sharp reflex save, then denied Haaland from the penalty spot twice after the kick was ordered to be retaken.

The match was briefly halted when a pitch invader ran onto the field, capping off a chaotic opening 10 minutes.

Relief finally came for the home fans in the 18th when Alexander Sorloth broke down the flank and sent in a low cross that deflected off Israel forward Khalaili and looped into the net, giving the Norwegians a deserved lead.

In the 27th minute Haaland made up for his penalty miss and doubled the lead after a through pass from Sorloth.

A minute later Norway went three goals up as a panicked clearance from Peretz struck his defender Nachmias and rolled into the net for Israel’s second own goal of the match.

In the second half, Haaland marked a special milestone by netting his 50th goal for Norway, heading in Antonio Nusa’s cross in the 63rd. Nine minutes later an almost identical move saw Haaland score again to complete his hat-trick and seal a memorable night for the Manchester City striker.

The home fans stayed behind after the match, singing 'Norway will go to the World Cup' to the tune of Twisted Sister’s 'We’re Not Gonna Take It,' as they celebrated in the belief that the long wait since 1998 to reach the finals again is nearly over.

Italy boost World Cup qualifying chances with 3-1 win in Estonia

IMAGE: Italy's Mateo Retegui shoots at goal. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Italy's hopes of at least making the World Cup qualifying playoffs were given a boost with a 3-1 win away to Estonia on Saturday thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, twice missing out in the playoffs, and the dreaded backdoor route now looks their most likely chance after Norway's 5-0 hammering of Israel in Group I earlier on Saturday.

The Norwegians are top on 18 points from six games. Italy have 12 points with a game in hand on their rivals and are three points clear of Israel. Estonia remain fourth on three points.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

Italy raced into a fourth minute lead when Federico Dimarco played the ball into the feet of Kean who twisted and turned his way into the area before unleashing a shot into the far corner.

That was Kean's fourth goal in three games for Italy, but the striker was forced off through injury shortly afterwards, replaced by Esposito whose only previous international appearance also came off the bench against Estonia in September.

Retegui won a penalty when fouled by Marten Kuusk but failed to convert as Karl Hein tipped his effort onto the post.

The Italian forward made up for that miss when doubling the visitors' lead seven minutes before the break. Riccardo Orsolini played a pass back from the byline and Retegui smashed the ball past Hein from just outside the six-yard box.

The second half was a tamer affair until Leonardo Spinazzola's ball into the area was met first time by Esposito to net his first international goal in the 74th minute.

Two minutes later and after Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma had been an onlooker for much of the game, the visiting keeper spilled Markus Soomets' cross at the feet of substitute Rauno Sappinen for the easiest of tap-ins.

Italy host Israel on Tuesday where a win would cement second spot and, while they can still mathematically catch Norway on points, the Norwegians' far superior goal difference means a playoff spot likely beckons for Gattuso's side.

Spain beat Georgia 2-0 to edge closer to World Cup spot

IMAGE: Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Spain continued their dominant World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Georgia after goals from Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal at Elche's Manuel Martinez Valero stadium on Saturday.

The win extended the European champions' perfect run in Group E as they edge closer to a place at the 2026 tournament having scored 11 goals in three matches without conceding.

Spain are top with nine points, three ahead of Turkey, while Georgia remain third on three. Bulgaria sit bottom, having suffered three consecutive defeats.

Despite the absence of players such as Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri due to injuries, Luis de la Fuente's Spain side showcased their superiority against a Georgia team that spent most of the match defending deep.

Spain dominated the match with over 80% possession and Georgia did not have one shot on target or create a scoring opportunity. The hosts were thwarted by Giorgi Mamardashvili, though, as the goalkeeper was determined to prevent a rout.

Pino opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a well-executed set-piece routine. Pedri delivered a free kick from the left into the box, where defender Robin Le Normand provided an assist for Pino to finish into an empty net from close range.

Georgia's defence faltered four minutes later when Saba Goglichidze's misplaced back-pass led to Mamardashvili tripping Ferran Torres in the area.

However, the keeper made amends by diving low to his left to save Torres' spot-kick. Mamardashvili was in top form all night, also saving Pedro Porro's long-range effort in the 30th minute.

Mikel Merino missed a golden opportunity to double the lead before halftime, firing over the crossbar from close range.

In the second half, Spain's remained in control. Porro struck the post with a curling effort in the 53rd, while Oyarzabal and Torres wasted clear chances.

The breakthrough for the second goal arrived in the 64th minute as Oyarzabal unleashed a stunning free kick from the edge of the box, finding the top corner and sealing the result.

Mamardashvili continued to impress, denying Torres once more in the 88th minute to keep the scoreline respectable for Georgia, who were otherwise outclassed.

Spain host Bulgaria in Valladolid on Tuesday when Georgia visit Turkey in Izmit.