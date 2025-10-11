World Jr Badminton: China unstoppable; India win bronze

IMAGE: India claimed bronze as the losing semifinalists, the country's first-ever medal at the BWF World Junior Championships . Photograph: SAI Media

China overcame defending champions Indonesia to clinch the Suhandinata Cup for a record 15th time at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, while India and Japan settled for bronze medals as losing semifinalists in Guwahati on Saturday.

Flaunting three reigning Asian Junior Championships gold medallists and two silver medallists in their rankis, China proved too strong for Indonesia, prevailing 45-30, 45-44 in just over two hours.

The opening set was one-way traffic after Asian junior girls' doubles champions Cao Zi Han and Chen Fan Shu Tian edged Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Nastine 9-8 in the first match.

China then swept the remaining matches to take the set comfortably.

The second set was a tense affair as Riska and Rinjani gave Indonesia an early 9-5 lead.

But Chen Jun Ting and Cao clawed back from 8-13 down, winning 10 of the next 11 points to put China ahead 18-14.

Asian Junior silver medallist Liu Si Ya was stretched by Thalita Wiryawan but held on to maintain a 27-24 lead for China.

Indonesia's World Junior No. 1 Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah levelled at 27-27, and the scores stayed tight till 31-31 before Liu Yang Ming Yu's steady play gave China a four-point cushion heading into the final doubles match.

In the decider, Indonesia's Alexius Subagio and Raihan Pramono closed the gap to 40-39 and even earned a set point at 44-43, but Chen Jun Ting and Liu Jun Rong held their nerve to seal victory after forcing another Indonesian error.

The BWF World Junior Championships will have a rest day on Sunday, with the individual events for the Eye Level Cups beginning Monday.