WC: Germany captain Neuer to defy FIFA

IMAGE: Germany's Manuel Neuer is ready and willing to buck FIFA's armband diktat. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Denmark's and Germany's team captains will wear One Love armbands when they take the pitch at the World Cup in Qatar, their teams said on Saturday, as they prepare to compete in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

"I know our captain will be wearing the One Love armband," Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen said of captain Simon Kjaer at a news conference in Doha.

"What the consequences will be, I don't know, but we'll see."

According to reports, World Cup rules require that equipment such as captains’ armbands must be authorized and provided by FIFA. Team equipment must also not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images but Neuer confirmed he will wear the “One Love” design even if it comes with a fine.

"We have the support of the German FA, our president and those responsible and so we have no fear," he said.

"We are not the only ones (to wear the armband). We want to make a statement together."

Neuer received support from Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff, who, on Saturday said that FIFA's plan to use a number of captains' armbands with different slogans was equally baffling given that Germany and some other European nations would wear their own anti-discrimination 'One Love' armbands to promote inclusion.

Bierhoff said he was surprised by FIFA's latest armbands plan, unveiled earlier on Saturday, again criticising the soccer body's short-notice announcement.

"I heard about that and the short notice is a bit surprising and it's as if FIFA does not have a clear position," Bierhoff said.

"We have a clear position. I will see how this develops and we will discuss it with the other nations from Europe. We expect to be allowed to wear the (One Love) armband," he said.

Several nations are planning to wear the armband to send a message against discrimination. The United States have also shown their support with a rainbow-coloured logo inside their training facility.

Same-sex relations are illegal in Qatar and punishable by up to three years in jail. Members of Qatar's LGBTQ community have reported being detained, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW). The group also accused authorities of ordering some transgender women to attend conversion therapy.