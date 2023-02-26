News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Want to see how far I can go with the physical limitations I have'

'Want to see how far I can go with the physical limitations I have'

February 26, 2023 11:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray went down to Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open Final on Saturday. Photograph: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

Andy Murray was on the verge of retirement in 2019 due to a niggling hip issue and faced an uncertain future after a second surgery the following year, but the former world number one is now targeting 800 career wins after a run to the Doha final.

The 35-year-old fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final on Saturday in only his fourth ATP title clash since returning to the tour.

 

But the Scot said that he still had a lot to achieve despite playing with a partly metal hip.

"It's important to have goals and targets and some of those goals are different to what they were 5-10 years ago. But I have ambitions of winning tournaments and having deep runs in majors, winning a certain number of matches in my career," Murray said.

"I'd like to try to get to 800 match wins, which I think I'm like 75 (77) away from. There are little things that you can do to keep yourself motivated. Part of it is seeing how far I can go with the physical limitation I have."

Murray played four straight three-set matches in Doha and showed his battling qualities in the semi-final by saving five match points against Jiri Lehecka on Friday to reach his 71st ATP final.

"I didn't know how much I was going to be able to play or if I'd be able to compete at this level again," three-times Grand Slam champion Murray added.

"So now that I know that I'm able to, I want to see how far that can go, because it's a challenge and something I'm proud of the results that I'm having with a large physical limitation."

Murray will next travel to the Dubai championships which begin on Monday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'What we will miss is the competition'
'What we will miss is the competition'
Serena-Sharapova: Most Stylish Reunion
Serena-Sharapova: Most Stylish Reunion
Sania Mirza: The making of a champion
Sania Mirza: The making of a champion
Don't mind jail: Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning
Don't mind jail: Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning
Factors that will drive the markets this week
Factors that will drive the markets this week
Ganguly's savage reply when asked about last two Tests
Ganguly's savage reply when asked about last two Tests
Nine of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.87 lakh cr in m-cap
Nine of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.87 lakh cr in m-cap

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Andy Murray: The Man Who Never Gives Up

Andy Murray: The Man Who Never Gives Up

PIX: Murray's incredible comeback!

PIX: Murray's incredible comeback!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances