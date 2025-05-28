Kohli invests in World Bowling League

IMAGE: Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli Kohli also owns a team in the E1 World Championship power-boat series and has a stake in Indian Super League soccer team FC Goa. Photograph: Mihir Singh//Reuters

The proposed World Bowling League has received a major boost after marquee India cricketer Virat Kohli came on board as a strategic investor on Wednesday.

Apart from being the leading name in international cricket, Kohli is a social media phenomenon and the third-most followed athlete on Instagram behind footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"The World Bowling League (WBL) is pleased to announce cricketing icon Virat Kohli as a strategic investor in the league, igniting a bold new chapter to elevate the sport of bowling," the league organisers said in a statement.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts bought the first announced team in the WBL, which is yet to announce the franchises and schedule of the first event of the league featuring mixed-gender teams.

"I started bowling when I was 11 years old, spinning the ball by 12," the 36-year-old Kohli said in a statement issued by League Sports Co., the owner of WBL.

"It is evident how popular the sport is while being under-appreciated as a business proposition."

"I'm thrilled to join the WBL as an investor and partner."

Kohli owns a team in the E1 World Championship power-boat series and has a stake in Indian Super League soccer team FC Goa.

"When I discovered Virat is also a bowler, it was exciting to align on this new-age vision for the sport," said Adi K. Mishra, founder and CEO of League Sports Co.

"Every week, we uncover more about bowling's global depth and fascinating history - it's a sleeping giant we're ready to awaken."

Former India captain Kohli, who plays in the Indian Premier League, retired from test cricket earlier this month and now only features in internationals in the 50-overs format.