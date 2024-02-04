Vinesh Phogat strikes gold! Triumphs after 16-month hiatus

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vinesh Phogat/Instagram

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat marked her spectacular comeback by securing a gold medal in the 55 kg category at the Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024 in Jaipur on Sunday.

After a 16-month hiatus and overcoming a knee injury that sidelined her from the last Asian Games, Vinesh demonstrated her dominance by defeating Jyoti in just two minutes.

The two-time World Championships bronze medallist's remarkable victory comes after her knee surgery in August 2023, with her return to training in December.

In another exciting match, Anshu Malik, the 2021 World Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, triumphed in the women's 59kg category, securing gold against four-time Asian medalist Sarita Mor with an 8-3 win.

Additionally, Nirmala, the 2010 Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist, claimed gold in the 50kg category by defeating Neelam.

The Senior National Wrestling Championships witnessed inspiring performances, showcasing the resilience and prowess of these accomplished athletes.