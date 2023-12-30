News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » SEE: Vinesh leaves Arjuna, Khel Ratna Awards on Kartavya Path

SEE: Vinesh leaves Arjuna, Khel Ratna Awards on Kartavya Path

By Rediff Sports
December 30, 2023 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat returned her awards in protest. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Days after announcing her decision to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat left her awards on the pavement of the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Vinesh headed towards the Prime Minister’s Office to leave her awards but was stopped by the police.

 

After being stopped, in a heartbreaking moment, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist left the prestigious awards on the pavement.

SEE: The star wrestler left her awards on the Kartavya Path pavement. Video: Bajrang Punia/X

 

Vinesh decided to return her awards in protest against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh Sanjay Singh as the president of Wrestling Federation of India.

Vinesh was conferred with the Khel Ratna in 2020 while she received the Arjuna Award in 2016.

Sanjay Singh was elected as WFI's chief last week. He is an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and the wrestlers did not want any one close to the BJP MP entering the national federation.

Brij Bhushan was accused of sexual harassment of several women wrestlers by Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. They had held a long drawn protest at Jantar Mantar early this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
WFI office moved out of Brij Bhushan's residence
WFI office moved out of Brij Bhushan's residence
AITA yet to get govt nod for Davis Cup tie in Pakistan
AITA yet to get govt nod for Davis Cup tie in Pakistan
Thakur injured during net practice
Thakur injured during net practice
Top moments from India's historic Asian Games 2023
Top moments from India's historic Asian Games 2023
Light diyas, but don't come to Ayodhya on Jan 22: Modi
Light diyas, but don't come to Ayodhya on Jan 22: Modi
Little said about Kashmiri Pandits as...: Ex-SC judge
Little said about Kashmiri Pandits as...: Ex-SC judge
BJP eyes 2024 soar after ending 2023 on happy note
BJP eyes 2024 soar after ending 2023 on happy note

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh

'Olympic Games are in 7 months, but no one is serious'

'Olympic Games are in 7 months, but no one is serious'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances