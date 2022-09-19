News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vinesh Phogat Hits Out At Critics

Vinesh Phogat Hits Out At Critics

By Rediff Sports
September 19, 2022 11:54 IST
'People need to stop the constant criticism in Indian sports.'

stop or end their career, when they should play and not play'

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat is the first Indian lady wrestler to win two medals at the world level. Photograph: Vinesh Phogat/Twitter

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat lashed out at critics after her bronze medal win in the 53kg at the World Championships 2022 in Belgrade.

Vinesh became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the world level. She defeated Sweden's Emma Jonna Malmgren to finish with bronze.

The wrestler was greeted with flak after she lost to Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag in her opening bout.

 

After winning the bronze medal, Vinesh tweeted: 'I hope everyone will be more responsible about their words... Focus on what your athletes are doing well! People need to have a better perspective and stop the constant criticism in Indian sports.'

'Athletes are humans and while being an athlete is a huge part of who we are, it doesn't mean we work like robots every time a tournament is announced. Not sure if this culture is in every country or this is just India where we have so many experts sitting at home'.

'Every individual, professional or not, has chased hardships, struggles and challenges through their journey. Difference is the world does not comment and criticise them thinking they are experts on those professionals and their careers. But we have many who consider themselves as experts on sports who think they know the efforts, the hardships and what goes into training an athlete'.

'Why are we as athletes answerable to them about every detail when all athletes get back is comments on how they should train, what they should do instead of support and encouragement when times are tough?'

'Is it very discouraging when people assume they can comment on when athletes should stop or end their career, when they should play and not play.'

'A win always does not mean that an athlete has done anything extra extraordinary and a loss does not mean that the athlete has not tried during that game.

'Winning and losing is a part of every athlete's journey and the athletes try hard each time'.

Rediff Sports
