Vinesh Phogat Seeks Clarity On WFI Ineligibility

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is challenging the Wrestling Federation of India's decision to deem her ineligible for competition, arguing that international anti-doping authorities have cleared her to participate.

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hyun / Reuters

Key Points Vinesh Phogat disputes the WFI's decision to bar her from competitions, citing clearance from WADA and ITA.

The WFI declared Phogat ineligible under WADA's Rule 5.6.1 regarding retired athletes returning to competition.

Phogat claims she missed only one whereabouts filing due to personal circumstances and has never violated anti-doping rules.

Phogat seeks a fair opportunity to compete and prove herself on the mat, advocating for trials to determine the best wrestler.

Barred from competitions by the WFI, wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Monday sought to clear the air over her eligibility status, asserting that both the International Testing Agency (ITA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had cleared her to resume competition from January 1, 2026.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has declared her ineligible under WADA's Rule 5.6.1 relating to retired athletes returning to competition.

Phogat's Stance on WFI's Decision

The former World Championships medallist arrived here for the National Open Ranking Tournament, and met WFI president Sanjay Singh after the federation refused to allow her participation, maintaining that disciplinary proceedings against her were still pending.

Vinesh said she had only missed one whereabouts filing and had never committed any anti-doping violation.

"If I had violated any rule, then NADA India would have given me a show-cause notice. Or they would have banned me. Or WADA would have given me a show-cause notice," she told reporters after the meeting.

"I had missed one whereabouts. And there are three of them. I had become a mother at that time. I had an assembly session. I forgot to update. I even apologised to WADA for that. They gave me a clean chit. They told me that I can participate in any international event," she said.

Vinesh said she had informed WADA about the circumstances and was subsequently cleared to compete.

Disagreement Over Eligibility Rules

The WFI, however, had cited WADA's rule 5.6.1, which deals with conditions for retired athletes returning to competition, to declare her ineligible for domestic events till June 26, 2026.

Questioning the federation's stand, Vinesh said international authorities had already accepted her eligibility.

"And here they are saying that they are not satisfied with anything. If I can participate internationally, then you can also be satisfied with the International Federation that I can play," she said.

She later posted a letter from ITA on her 'X' page, revealing that on July 3, 2025 an official conveyed an apology declaring that she can resume competitions from January 1, 2026.

ITA manages anti-doping programme of United World Wrestling (UWW), the international body for the sport.

Phogat's Commitment to Clean Sport

The wrestler further revealed that she had undergone doping tests even after being cleared and had returned negative results.

"Even after that, I got my doping test done twice. It's not like I came to the competition after avoiding my doping test. I got my doping test and came clean."

"I have always been clean in sports. And I am not taking anyone's right. I am completely clean," she asserted.

Vinesh maintained that she was only seeking a fair opportunity to compete and prove herself on the mat.

"I want a fair chance for myself. People were saying earlier (during protest at jantar mantar) that they don't want to give a trial. I am still saying the same thing.

"After giving a trial, whoever is best in India, let it be decided on the mat. If you don't even allow me to get on the mat, then how will it be decided who has worked harder," she said.

WFI's Response

WFI issued a statament, saying that "Vinesh Phogat was provided full security from the moment she arrived."

"As witnessed by everyone present, she met the officials and was informed about her ineligibility to participate, as per the rules and procedures in place. She freely interacted with the media and was not stopped or interrupted anywhere, following this, she left the venue peacefully.

"WFI treats every player equally, and player welfare and security remain our highest priorities. From her arrival in Gonda to her departure from the venue, complete security and support were extended to her at every step," the WFI statement said.