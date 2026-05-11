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Home  » Sports » Vinesh Phogat Claims Eligibility Despite WFI Objections

Vinesh Phogat Claims Eligibility Despite WFI Objections

By Amanpreet Singh
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 15:01 IST

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Despite the Wrestling Federation of India's objections, Vinesh Phogat asserts her eligibility to return to competition, sparking a dispute over disciplinary proceedings and anti-doping rules.

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Key Points

  • Vinesh Phogat claims she is eligible to return to wrestling despite WFI objections.
  • WFI maintains Vinesh Phogat cannot compete until disciplinary proceedings are complete.
  • Vinesh Phogat argues she informed UWW of her return, fulfilling requirements.
  • WFI is not satisfied with Vinesh Phogat's reply, citing incomplete answers to disciplinary charges.
  • The controversy involves alleged indiscipline, breach of rules, and anti-doping violations.

Vinesh Phogat arrived here on Monday and replied to the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) show-cause notice, claiming that she was eligible to return from retirement even though the federation maintained that she cannot be allowed to compete in the ongoing National Open Ranking tournament until disciplinary proceedings against her are complete.

WFI's Stance on Vinesh Phogat's Eligibility

The WFI had declared Vinesh ineligible to participate in domestic events till June 26, 2026, citing the mandatory six-month notice period linked to athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping rules.

 

Immediately after landing in Ayodhya, Vinesh replied to the WFI's show-cause notice, claiming that Rule 5.6.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code concerning retired athletes does not apply to her as she had already informed United World Wrestling (UWW) in June about her decision to resume competition after retirement.

As per world governing body UWW's rules, any athlete seeking to return to competition from retirement must notify UWW at least six months in advance while remaining available for testing during that period.

Vinesh argued that her formal intimation to UWW about her comeback fulfilled the procedural requirements needed to return to competition.

Disciplinary Concerns and WFI's Response

WFI sources said the federation was not satisfied with her reply and felt that the wrestler had addressed only the eligibility aspect while failing to respond comprehensively to the broader disciplinary charges levelled against her in the detailed notice issued on Saturday.

"The reply is not enough. She has not answered the full show-cause notice. Until a disciplinary hearing is conducted and the matter is decided, she cannot be permitted to compete," a WFI source told PTI.

"We will not stop her from coming here but until we have a full explanation, and not just on one issue, she has to wait," added the source.

Controversy and Allegations Against Vinesh

The controversy erupted after WFI issued a strongly worded show-cause notice to the celebrated wrestler, accusing her of indiscipline, breach of federation rules and anti-doping related procedural violations.

Before that, Vinesh had claimed that WFI was trying to block her entry.

The WFI also maintained that a "wrong narrative" was being spread that the selection criteria for the National Open Ranking Tournament had been altered specifically to prevent Vinesh from competing.

Vinesh had announced her retirement from the sport after her disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal bout at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While her husband Sombir Rathi said that Vinesh never announced her retirement officially, and merely posted it on social media, WFI maintained that a communication from UWW in December 2024 acknowledged that she had intimated the International Testing Agency (ITA) about her retirement.

Details of the Show-Cause Notice

The federation has sought her explanation on several charges, including her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Games after failing to make weight, alleged whereabouts failures under anti-doping rules, and competing in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel.

The weigh-in for the women's wrestlers at the Ranking event is scheduled between 5pm and 7pm on Monday and the competition is scheduled for Tuesday.

The medal winners at the event are likely to get a chance to compete at the World Championship trials later this year but they won't be allowed to compete in Asian Games trials as per the WFI policy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Amanpreet Singh in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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