Vinesh Phogat Alleges Conspiracy, Vows To Fight WFI Ban

Defiant wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) of plotting to end her career and vows to fight back against a ban related to alleged anti-doping violations.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Vinesh Phogat accuses the WFI of conspiring to end her wrestling career after being declared ineligible for competition.

The WFI issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, citing indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations.

Vinesh Phogat claims she informed WADA and UWW about her return to wrestling and denies any anti-doping violations.

Phogat asserts she is being punished for speaking out against WFI officials and will fight the ban.

Vinesh Phogat says she is ready to compete and wants a fair chance to prove herself on the mat.

A defiant Vinesh Phogat on Monday alleged that those in power in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) wanted her to quit the sport but asserted that she won't accept defeat and make them succeed in their designs.

The WFI had issued a strongly worded show-cause notice to Vinesh, accusing her of indiscipline, breach of federation rules and anti-doping related procedural violations. She was declared ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking tournament until disciplinary proceedings against her are complete.

WFI Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Entry

But, Vinesh arrived at the venue and claimed she was eligible to return to competition despite the federation declaring her ineligible till June 26, 2026 due to the mandatory six-month notice period for athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping rules. The WFI, however, categorically rejected her entry.

"What do you expect me to do? Shall I take sanyaas and stay away? Accept defeat? So that their conspiracy against me succeeds? He wants that I leave wrestling, I get tired, I join hands and leave. Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan, his team, all those who have control, who have power," Vinesh told reporters after meeting the WFI officials.

The 31-year-old two-time World Championships medallist said she was being punished for raising her voice against the WFI officials.

She said she has given a short replay to the WFI's show-cause notice and will furnish a detailed one in 14 days.

Phogat Claims WFI Ban Is Pre-Planned

"I told him (Sanjay Singh) that in 14 days I will give a detailed reply. But even before that, how can you consider me guilty? At least don't stop me for 14 days. After that, whatever action you want to take, you do. But he is stuck on that full detailed reply.

"I said I had sent a letter on Dec 12 that I want to return to sport, that I have started training. Then why did you wait for six months? I come for competition and then you ban me. You could have told me then only. You were waiting for banning me. This is pre-planned.

"We have already given an answer through the lawyer. We are making another answer, as much as we can tell from our side. But I want to clear the things that were written in it. One was written by WADA."

Asked whether she would move court after the latest developments, she said: "Let's see. We will try to do what is in our power."

Vinesh Phogat Denies Anti-Doping Violation

Vinesh also asserted that she did not commit any anti-doping violations, and said the WADA had given her a go ahead to her international return.

"I had missed one whereabouts. And there are three of them. Any top athlete can miss it. I had an assembly session. I forgot to update. I even apologized to WADA for that.

"They (WADA) gave me a clean sheet. They told me that I can participate in any international event. And here they (WFI) are saying that they are not satisfied with anything.

"I came to the competition after getting my doping test. I came clean and I have always been clean. And I am not taking anyone's right. I want a fair chance for myself. Because people were saying earlier that I don't want to give trials. After giving trial, whatever will be best in India, let it be decided on the mat."

She said she sent the intimation of her desire to return to competition in June last year and she is now eligible to compete.

"I intimated it in June. Sir, I am starting wrestling again. You can test me. I gave them six months' time. Now it's their right when they want to test me.

"Their first testing was missed. But I got the second test. I was told that from 1st of January, 2026, I can participate in international wrestling event. That's why I did it. I know the rules. I am responsible to WADA.

"I requested them for a break. I was pregnant. They told me whenever I return, I have to inform them if I want to wrestle again. After that, I intimated them."

Immediately after landing at the nearby Ayodhya airport, Vinesh replied to the WFI's show-cause notice, claiming that Rule 5.6.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code concerning retired athletes does not apply to her as she had already informed United World Wrestling (UWW) in June about her decision to resume competition after retirement.

However, WFI sources said the federation was not satisfied with her reply and felt that the wrestler had addressed only the eligibility aspect while failing to respond comprehensively to the broader disciplinary charges levelled against her in the detailed notice.