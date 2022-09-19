Vijayan to be nominated for Padma Shri, Jeje for Arjuna

IMAGE: Former India striker IM Vijayan. Photograph: Kind courtesy, All India Radio/Twitter

The Executive Committee of the AIFF confirmed on Monday that they will be nominating former players Shabbir Ali, Vijayan and Arun Ghosh for Padma Shri, while Manoranajan Bhattacharya, who is also a technical committee member, will be nominated for the Dhyan Chand.

"Jeje Lalpekhlua has been recommended for the Arjuna Award. EC approved unanimously their nominations for the National Awards," he added.

The AIFF executive committee also accepted the recommendation to discontinue their development side, Indian Arrows, and instead create an elite youth league using the fund.

"The men's Indian Arrows team will be discontinued and will not hence be participating in the I-League. The investment would be diverted to creating a new elite youth league which was again approved by the EC. The idea is to invest in youth so as to have a better national team going forward," Prabhakaran said.

"The structure of the youth league will be discussed and will be shared with the technical committee for final committees. ISL clubs and others who run academies will also be engaged in this discussion to use the youth players in the elite youth league.

He however said there has not been any decision yet on the age group of the upcoming Youth League.

"We have not taken any decision on the age group, The technical committee will take a call discussing with various stakeholders, need to have discussion on technical people to find what's appropriate for India.

"It'll be an elite league -- the cream should play. As of now, I don't know about women's Indian Arrows so can't comment," he added.

Among other decisions, the EC has decided to reduce tournament fees for the national competitions, and waive off U-12, U-18 players' transfer fees.

"There was a request from a few state associations to reduce the tournament fees that AIFF charges for the national competitions. It now has been reduced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000.

"EC also waived off 12 years and u-12 players from paying transfer fees also for 18 and U-18 girls teams to increase participation."

Every state association will also have an ambassador to become the face of the state.

"They will be prominent faces from the respective states. Technical committee will finalise the names. They will play an important role to elevate the level of football."

On Vijayan's proposal, the EC will also study the feasibility to start an institutional league to revive the institutions that have long served the country's football.

The EC also decided to appoint a technical director to expand their scouting network.

"He shall be appointed 55 years or below and an Indian. A new scouting structure would be created to select the youth team and there will be a new head of scout after the TD's appointment," Prabhakaran added.