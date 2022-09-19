News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA chief to meet PM Modi to discuss Indian football future?

FIFA chief to meet PM Modi to discuss Indian football future?

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 19, 2022 18:22 IST
FIFA president Gianni Infantino gives PM Modi a personalised jersey at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires in December 2018

IMAGE: FIFA president Gianni Infantino gives PM Modi a personalised jersey at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires in December 2018. Photograph: Narendra Modi/Twitter

World football governing body president Gianni Infantino might visit India next month and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

 

This development was revealed during the executive committee meeting of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in New Delhi on Monday.

Infantino's visit, if it takes place, will coincide with the final leg of the FIFA Women's U-17 world Cup, which is to be held in the country from October 11 to 30.

"At the start of the meeting, the members were informed that the FIFA President Mr Gianni Infantino may travel to India in the last week of October, to call upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss the way forward for Indian football," the AIFF said in a statement.

"(AIFF) President briefed the executive committee on the deliberations that took place with the FIFA president and also the possibility of him meeting our Prime Minister which would be updated once it's scheduled," said AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.

"That would be an important day once the FIFA president meets our honourable Prime Minister. They would be making some announcements which would be pathbreaking," he added.

This was the second executive committee meeting of the new dispensation headed by president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Prabhakaran.

Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Chaubey became the new AIFF president after drubbing former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in the polls decided by 34 members of the electoral college made up of state association representatives.

Chaubey, a Bharatiya Janta Party leader from West Bengal, thus became the first former India player to be elected as the head of the country football's governing body.

 

Source: PTI
