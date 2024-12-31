HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Last-minute thriller! Bengal stun Kerala to lift 33rd Santosh Trophy!

Source: PTI
December 31, 2024 22:34 IST

Santosh Trophy

IMAGE: Robi Hansda celebrates the winning goal. Photograph: AIFF/X

West Bengal extended their supremacy in the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Kerala in the summit showdown in Hyderabad on Tuesday, claiming the title for an unprecedented 33rd time.

Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added-time of the second half at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

 

Robi found the back of the net with an easy finish from point-blank range after Aditya Thapa headed the ball into the box.

Both the sides have shown form befitting of their stature in the tournament, winning nine of their 10 matches, while drawing one each during their march to the title clash.

Historically, Bengal have dominated at this stage. In recent times, however, seven-time winners Kerala have had the edge over their eastern rivals, winning the 2017-18 and the 2021-22 titles by defeating Bengal in the final.

Bengal thus exacted revenge with their solitary goal victory on Tuesday.

Santosh Trophy

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
