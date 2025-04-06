HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mourinho banned for three games after nose grab incident

April 06, 2025 05:21 IST

IMAGE: Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho reacts during the Turkish Cup quarter-final against Galatasaray, at Sukru Saracoglu, Istanbul, April 2, 2025. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been banned for three matches and handed a fine of around 6,000 pounds ($7,734.00) after grabbing the nose of Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk in the Istanbul derby, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the end of the Turkish Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, which Mourinho's side lost 2-1 at home.

 

A mass scuffle had broken out between both sets of players, with the referee sending three players off, two from Galatasaray, and after the final whistle the 62-year-old Portuguese appeared to pinch Buruk's nose who then fell dramatically to the ground.

"Mourinho shall be banned from entering the dressing room and the bench for three official matches," TFF said in a statement.

Mourinho will miss the games against Trabzonspor, Sivasspor and Kayserispor.

Fenerbahce are second in the Super Lig, trailing leaders Galatasaray by six points with a game in hand.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
