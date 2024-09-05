News
Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open semi-finalist Draper dons iconic Agassi kicks

US Open semi-finalist Draper dons iconic Agassi kicks

September 05, 2024 17:24 IST
'I don't know how the hell he moved with these shoes. Honestly, I can't imagine sliding in these.'

Britain's Jack Draper shoes off his shoes to Andre Agassi  

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper shoes off his shoes to Andre Agassi. Photograph: Jack Draper/X

Britain's Jack Draper honoured American tennis legend and US Open champion Andre Agassi via post-match footwear after his quarter-final win on Wednesday, but don't expect him to don those kicks on court in the semis.

 

The 25th seed in the men's draw paused before an on-court victory interview to swap out his match sneakers for a pair of "hot lava" colored Andre Agassi Nike Air Tech Challenge IIs like the ones worn by the mulleted one in the 1990s.

And while the style was on point, their performance might not be.

"I don't know how the hell he moved with these shoes. Honestly, I can't imagine sliding in these," Draper said.

Asked if he would play in them, he said "Absolutely no chance."

Draper's footwear fashion was the latest in a U.S. Open brimming with on- and off-court shoe style, from Frances Tiafoe's custom-made Air Jordan lowtops to Naomi Osaka's match-worn Nikes with Harajuku inspired bows to match her tutu "super suit."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
