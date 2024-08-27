News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open PIX: Zheng passes Anisimova test in opener

US Open PIX: Zheng passes Anisimova test in opener

August 27, 2024 00:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 1 of the US Open played Flushing Meadows, New York, United States, on Monday.

China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova of the US

IMAGE: China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against USA's Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame early serving woes to move into the second round of the US Open with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over American wildcard Amanda Anisimova on Monday.

Seventh seed Zheng, a quarter-finalist in New York last year, won 73% of her first-serve points and converted six of her 11 break-point chances during a two hour 20-minute match at Louis Armstrong Stadium where she was broken four times.

 

Anisimova raced out to a 5-1 double break lead in the first set but then had to dig deep as Zheng broke back at love, turned aside three set points on her next serve and then broke again to get the match back on serve.

USA's Amanda Anisimova plays a return against China's Qinwen Zheng

IMAGE: USA's Amanda Anisimova plays a return against China's Qinwen Zheng. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

But Anisimova, having twice failed to serve out the set, found another way as she broke a misfiring Zheng for a third time to grab the first frame.

In the second set, Zheng suddenly looked more comfortable from the line, including during a four-ace game to reach 2-2 before she broke in the next game to put Anisimova on the back foot and then leaned on her serve to close out the frame.

Zheng jumped out to a double break 3-0 lead in the decider while Anisimova, who had her left foot tended to before the set and at one point winced after a shot due to discomfort in her right hand, was unable to find her way back.

Up next for Zheng will be a clash with Russia's Erika Andreeva.

Svitolina fights back to advance; Sakkari retires

Elina Svitolina

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina in action against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina. Photograph: US Open

Earlier, Ukraine 27th seed Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist in 2019, advanced to the second round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina while Russian 12th seed Daria Kasatkina eased into the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.

Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari retired due to injury after losing the first set 6-2 to China's Yafan Wang in their first-round match.

Wang broke serve in the opening game and raced into a 5-1 lead. Sakkari needed a medical timeout to treat her shoulder and was unable to continue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
WFI chief wants Vinesh to reconsider retirement
WFI chief wants Vinesh to reconsider retirement
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
ICC releases Women's T20 World Cup schedule
ICC releases Women's T20 World Cup schedule
WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6
WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6
US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton
US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton
35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha
Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma
Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka

KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka

Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy

Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances