Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

Last updated on: August 26, 2024 17:37 IST
Sven-Goran Eriksson

IMAGE: Sven-Goran Eriksson coached a golden generation of players, including David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who became the first foreigner to lead the England national team, died on Monday at the age of 76, his agent said.

 

Eriksson, a charismatic coach who led Swedish, Portuguese and Italian clubs to major trophies in the 1980s and 1990s before taking on the England job in 2001, announced earlier this year that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer.

His agent Bo Gustavsson told Reuters he had passed away Monday morning.

Eriksson led England to quarter finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and at the 2004 European Championship, managing a golden generation of players, including David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
