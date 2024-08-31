PIX: Gauff rallies to down Svitolina; easy for Zheng

Images from the US Open women's singles third round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning her US Open women's singles third round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Defending champion Coco Gauff was tested early but righted the ship in time to secure a spot in the last 16 at the US Open with a confidence-boosting 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over plucky Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Friday.

Third seed Gauff, who conceded just six games across the opening two rounds in New York, faced her toughest test yet against Svitolina but managed to raise her game to a higher level as the match wore on.

Gauff did well to swat aside a pair of early break points and reach 2-2 but Svitolina, the 27th seed, kept pressuring the American and broke at love for a 5-3 lead before serving out a set in which she won the final 11 points to grab control.

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina stretches fully but fails to connect. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

But Svitolina was unable to maintain her aggressive start and suddenly began playing more defensively while Gauff managed to wake up the rather subdued crowd when she broke for a 4-2 lead before going on to serve out the second set.

Gauff, who arrived at the US Open eager to bounce back from a run of disappointing results, saved her best tennis for the decider, consolidating a break to go ahead 2-0 and establishing a 4-1 double break cushion.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff gestures to the crowd after a magnificent come-from-behind victory. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

With a chance to serve out the match, Gauff threw Svitolina a lifeline as she squandered a 40-love lead but the American struck back the next game with a break at love to close out the match.

Gauff, who is trying to become the first woman to defend a US Open title since Serena Williams won three straight from 2012-14, will face either fellow-American Emma Navarro or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

Zheng scores quick win over Niemeier

IMAGE: China's Qinwen Zheng fired eight aces and seized five break-points during her victory over Germany's Jule Niemeier. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

China's Zheng Qinwen shook off slow starts in the opening two rounds of the US Open and took down unseeded German Jule Niemeier 6-2, 6-1.

The Olympics gold medalist and seventh seed fired off eight aces and seized five break-points on the Grandstand hard court in her first straight-sets victory of the year's final major.

Niemeier, nursing a foot injury, committed five double faults and held serve in just three games of the match that wrapped up quickly in an hour and 21 minutes.

Zheng was sharp from the start, blasting two aces to open the second game and breaking Niemeier's serve in the fifth to seize control of the match and energize scores of Chinese chanting "jiayou" from the stands.

IMAGE: Jule Niemeier, nursing a foot injury, committed five double faults and held serve in just three games during the match. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

A cross-court forehand blast captured a second service break for the 2024 Australian Open runner-up as Niemeier's forehand return found the net.

Zheng grabbed seven straight points to open the second set and cruised to the win, avenging a third-round loss to the German at her first US Open in 2022 and setting up a fourth-round clash with either Donna Vekic or Peyton Stearns, who play later on Friday.

"Finally, it's the first match I won in two sets ... It's not (been) easy for me to play after Olympic Games," said Zheng, who has noted previous struggles with focus after deep tournament runs."I'm starting to find my tennis and I start to play better and better."

The enthusiastic support from Chinese fans also helped.

"Jiayou, means 'come on' in English ... In Chinese, saying jiayou to me, I feel a lot of energy and I feel it really brings me up."