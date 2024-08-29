US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!

As the world's top tennis players prepare to battle it out on the court at the US Open 2024, they are also making statements with their stylish new outfits.

From bold colour-blocking to sleek silhouettes, this year's collections feature the latest trends in tennis fashion.

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: The green-and-white outfit, one of two colour schemes Naomi Osaka will showcase in Flushing Meadows this year, draws inspiration from Japan's colourful, playful and self-expressive Harajuku style. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

It's a big deal for two reasons: Naomi Osaka, who is currently ranked No. 88, won against a Top 10 player for the first time in over four years. Ostapenko is ranked No. 10.

Additionally, Osaka, a 2018 and 2020 US Open champion, returned to the New York City tournament after taking last year off. In July 2023, she gave birth to her first child, a daughter with rapper Cordae.

Notably, Osaka is marking her US Open comeback with two matching custom outfits: One for daytime play that she debuted on Tuesday and one for night-time matches. Both are meant to honour her Japanese heritage.

Video: Kind courtesy Naomi Osaka/Instagram

Osaka stepped onto the court in a green dress, white jacket and sneakers all adorned with prominent bows. She even practiced in the full look.

The looks are a collaboration between Nike and Japanese Designer Yoon Ahn. Osaka opened up about the inspiration for the look in an interview with The New York Times earlier this week.

While Osaka doesn't consider her competition outfits 'risky', noting she grew up on Serena Williams's groundbreaking competition style, the athlete does see them as akin to a 'super-suit' that gives her confidence and can even be 'a little intimidating' for her opponent.

'Especially with this outfit. It's so big, maybe it'll create a bigger presence,' she said.

As for the colour choices, she associates green with 'peace and serenity'.

Should Osaka play a night match at the US Open, she'll debut the black version of her outfit. There's a reason she picked black.

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek in action during her US Open first round match against Kamilla Rakhimova at Flushing Meadows. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Iga Swiatek made a colourful statement at the Stars of the Open event, showcasing her new On kit. The striking ombre design features vibrant shades of pink, blue, and black, reflecting Swiatek's personality.

Staying true to her classic sporty style, Swiatek paired the short-sleeve top with a pleated-front skirt, creating a stylish and dynamic look that perfectly complements her on-court prowess.

Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina in action against Maria Lourdes Carle. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina made a stylish statement at the US Open, debuting the latest tennis collection from Adidas.

Her eye-catching blue and white outfit, inspired by New York's hard courts, showcased the brand's innovative design and commitment to performance.

The Pro Wow Dress, a standout piece from the collection, features a striking colorblock pattern, pleated skirt, and breathable mesh panels. The dress's unique sleeve cutouts not only add a touch of flair but also enhance movement and comfort.

Pegula's choice to wear the Pro Wow Dress at the US Open further solidifies the collection's status as a must-have for tennis enthusiasts.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Lucia Bronzetti. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka's Nike Fall Slam Dress is a standout piece from the brand's new tennis collection.

Designed for peak performance, the dress features a bold hot fuchsia colour, complemented by a contrasting mesh panel on the back.

Caroline Wozniacki

IMAGE: Caroline Wozniacki during her first round match. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Caroline Wozniacki's Adidas Fall Slam Premium Pro Dress offers a more understated yet equally stylish option for tennis enthusiasts. Featuring the same flattering colour-blocked design at the waist, this racerback dress combines comfort and elegance.

The dress's soft fabric and sleek lines provide a subtle yet sophisticated look, making it a perfect choice for those who prefer a less extravagant style without compromising on the collection's distinctive flair.

Elena Rybakina

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina returns a shot against Leylah Fernandez. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Elena Rybakina is making a statement at the US Open with her elegant new Yonex ensemble. The latest Yonex collection features a timeless sporty silhouette in a refined colour palette of light blue, indigo marine, and pink, accented by a sophisticated linear print.

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Defending champion Coco Gauff brought her 'nothing to lose' mentality to the US Open. Photograph: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Coco Gauff will be stepping onto the court at the US Open in her second signature tennis shoe from New Balance.

These shoes maintain the iconic basketball-inspired design and mid-top silhouette that have become synonymous with Gauff's style.

The shoe's design is personalised with Gauff's signature on the tongue and left heel pull, and the number 'two' on the right heel pull, symbolising the second iteration of this popular model.